Two arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after alleged Bradley Lowery mockery at Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland
A fundraiser has been set up by fans for the Bradley Lowery Foundation
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after allegations Bradley Lowery was mocked at a football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.
South Yorkshire Police said they had arrested the two men, aged 31 and 27, on Saturday and they were in police custody.
Police had earlier said they were investigating after fans appeared to mock the death of Bradley during Friday’s match at Hillsborough.
The young Sunderland fan captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.
Sheffield Wednesday supporters have launched a fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, the charity set up in his memory.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have arrested two men in connection to an ongoing investigation into public order offences following a football match.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to urge anyone who believes they have information that can assist to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101.”