Two men have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after allegations Bradley Lowery was mocked at a football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

South Yorkshire Police said they had arrested the two men, aged 31 and 27, on Saturday and they were in police custody.

Police had earlier said they were investigating after fans appeared to mock the death of Bradley during Friday’s match at Hillsborough.

The young Sunderland fan captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have arrested two men in connection to an ongoing investigation into public order offences following a football match.