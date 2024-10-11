Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested and a haul of weapons seized as new ‘zombie knife’ legislation comes into force.

Now the force has revealed two people have been arrested and a number of weapons seized in an operation since the law came into force.

Officers working with Sunderland City Council executed a warrant at a property in the area of Langdale Terrace in Hetton after reports of antisocial behaviour on Wednesday, October 9.

Officers discovered ‘a whole host of weapons, including a number of zombie knives and a crossbow’.

A man, aged 55, and a woman, aged 40, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

They have since been bailed pending further enquires.

The change to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 on September 24, which means it is now illegal to be in possession of a zombie-style knife or machete.

It is also against the law to manufacture, import, sell or supply these items.

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s lead for knife crime, said: “This is a great piece of work by all involved and shows our continued commitment to seizing these dangerous weapons.

“As we have sadly learned, knife crime can have devastating consequences in our communities.

“That’s why it’s important that people continue to share information with us, so we can take appropriate action to help keep you safe.”

Chief Superintendent Park-Simmons added: “If you know of anyone who is unlawfully in possession of zombie-style knives or machetes, we urge you to come forward with information as soon as possible.

“Anyone found to be in possession of these weapons should be expect to face serious consequences, which could include time in prison.”

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, said: "This a great result for partnership working.

“We know only too well the devastating impact of knife crime and, working with partners, will continue to do everything in our power to protect our communities."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, added: “It’s fantastic to see Northumbria Police working with Sunderland City Council to swiftly put these welcome new laws into action.

“This ban has been a long time coming and here in Northumbria we are doing everything we can in our power to prevent, tackle and reduce knife crime - and to keep people safe.”

A spokesperson added: “Anyone with information can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat function on the Force website or submitting a crime report HERE.

“For those unable to contact the Force via these ways, please call 101.”