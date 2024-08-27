Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People risking jail sentences for hanging on to zombie-style knives and machetes are being urged to hand them over at a Sunderland police station - and they could be entitled to compensation.

New legislation comes into force from September 24 making it illegal to own the weapons.

Northumbria Police has announced anyone possessing the blades can hand them into police stations until Monday, September 23, so the items can be properly disposed of.

Surrender bins, at which any other unwanted knives as well as zombie-style knives and machetes can also be submitted, will be in place at Southwick Police Station and 10 others in the Northumbria force area for those who want to hand them in anonymously.

Those handing in the knives can also apply to claim compensation for doing so.

The standard compensation amount for each surrendered weapon will be £10.

Claims for compensation must be made at the same time as surrendering the weapon. Claims will be authorised and paid out by the Home Office.

Police will take possession of the weapons handed in and the applicant will then be contacted by the Home Office at a later date.

The scheme, which is now open, closes on Monday, September 23 at 11.59pm.

The weapons, which are sometimes known as a ‘zombie-style’ knife or ‘zombie-style’ machete, is described as a bladed article with:

A plain cutting edge

A sharp pointed end

A blade of over eight inches in length (the length of the blade being the straight-line distance from the top of the handle to the tip of the blade).

It also has one or more of the following features:

A serrated cutting edge (other than a serrated cutting edge of up to two inches

next to the handle)

More than one hole in the blade

Spikes

More than two sharp points in the blade other than:

A sharp point where the angle between the edges which create the point is an angle of at least 90 degrees (where there is a curved edge, the angle will be measured by reference to the tangent of the curve)

A sharp point on the cutting edge of the blade near the handle.

Superintendent Scott Cowie, of Northumbria Police’s Prevention department, said: “These types of weapons are incredibly dangerous and this move is an important one in removing them from society.

“As a Force, we are committed to tackling knife crime and reducing the devastating impact it causes in our communities among victims and their families and loved ones.”

Supt Cowie added: “I would urge anyone who is in possession of one of these zombie-style weapons to arrange to hand it over during the coming weeks and visit one of our stations to do so.

“Once the deadline has passed, anyone found to be in possession of these weapons should be expect to face serious consequences, which could include time in prison.

“If you have zombie-style knives, please hand them in and play your part in helping to keep our Force area among the safest to live, work and visit in the country.”

Zombie-style knives and machetes can be handed in at the following stations in the Northumbria Force area:

Southwick in Sunderland

Millbank in South Shields

Gateshead station

Etal Lane and Forth Banks stations in Newcastle

Middle Engine Lane in Wallsend

Alnwick, Bedlington, Berwick and Hexham in Northumberland