Twin sister of murdered Sunderland man Brent Martin sends condolences to killer's family after his death in car crash

Stephen Bonallie was just 17 when he was one of three youths who killed 23-year-old Brent in a vicious street attack in Town End Farm in August 2007.

All three were jailed for life the following year and Bonallie was given a minimum term of at least 18 years, later reduced to 14, and released last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He died when the silver Audi A6 estate in which he was travelling left the road and collided with a tree on the A167 between Whitesmocks and Sniperley, in County Durham, just before 2am on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31.

Brent Martin

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at hospital.

Another man in his 30s, who was also in the car, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bonallie’s family issued a statement through Durham Constabulary’s Facebook page, in which they described him as ‘a much-loved son, brother, boyfriend, nephew, uncle, brother-in-law and cousin’.

The post prompted a number of public comments, including one from Brent Martin’s twin sister Danielle Flynn, who admitted to mixed feelings over the news but said her thoughts were with Mr Bonallie’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Bonallie at the time of his sentencing

“This year when he was released I spent it upset, angry he was getting to start his life again when he was a big part in my brother losing his,” she wrote

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However I found out in disbelief that he died in a car accident.

“I spent the day with mixed emotions happy, sad gutted etc.... God works in mysterious ways and I think it comes to us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I guess it’s because I'm human I know what it feels like to lose a brother and my mother knows what it feels like to lose a son so condolences to his family.”

Danielle Flynn pictured with her twin Brent Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation by Durham Constabulary’s Collision Investigation Unit is under way to establish the circumstances, but officers would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference number 26 of December 31.

Danielle Flynn

Advertisement Hide Ad