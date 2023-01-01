22 people handed jail sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during December

2. Darren Faith

Faith, 43, of Lumley Close, Washington, was charged with attempting sexual communication with a child and of making indecent images of children and pleaded guilty to all counts at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. The case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years. Faith was also ordered to 35 days rehabilitation, and given a 10 years sex offender notification requirement and 10 year sexual harm prevention order

Photo: NW