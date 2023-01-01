22 people handed jail sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during December

December was another busy month for the courts.
Here are 22 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Chantelle Webber
Webber, 24, of Ravenswood Road, Redhouse, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding and criminal damage. She was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements
Photo: NOP
2. Darren Faith
Faith, 43, of Lumley Close, Washington, was charged with attempting sexual communication with a child and of making indecent images of children and pleaded guilty to all counts at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. The case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years. Faith was also ordered to 35 days rehabilitation, and given a 10 years sex offender notification requirement and 10 year sexual harm prevention order
Photo: NW
3. Dale Liddy
Liddy, 29, of Duncan Street in Sunderland, admitted racially aggravated criminal damage and racially aggravated threats of abusive behaviour. He was also convicted of threatening to commit criminal damage and another count of racially aggravated threats of abusive behaviour after a trial. Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Liddy must also complete 30 rehabilitation days and abide by a ten-year restraining order
Photo: NOP
4. Scott Beattie
Beattie, 45, from Peterlee, was sentenced to four years and nine months at Durham Crown Court after he was found guilty of attempted rape
Photo: NOP