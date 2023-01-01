News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
(clockwise from top left) Scott Beattie, Dale Liddy, Darran Faith and Chantelle Webber

22 people handed jail sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during December

December was another busy month for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

Here are 22 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Chantelle Webber

Webber, 24, of Ravenswood Road, Redhouse, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding and criminal damage. She was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

2. Darren Faith

Faith, 43, of Lumley Close, Washington, was charged with attempting sexual communication with a child and of making indecent images of children and pleaded guilty to all counts at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. The case was sent to Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years. Faith was also ordered to 35 days rehabilitation, and given a 10 years sex offender notification requirement and 10 year sexual harm prevention order

Photo: NW

Photo Sales

3. Dale Liddy

Liddy, 29, of Duncan Street in Sunderland, admitted racially aggravated criminal damage and racially aggravated threats of abusive behaviour. He was also convicted of threatening to commit criminal damage and another count of racially aggravated threats of abusive behaviour after a trial. Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Liddy must also complete 30 rehabilitation days and abide by a ten-year restraining order

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

4. Scott Beattie

Beattie, 45, from Peterlee, was sentenced to four years and nine months at Durham Crown Court after he was found guilty of attempted rape

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6