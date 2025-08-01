Trio of criminals who supplied cocaine across the North East jailed

Three members of an organised criminal network which sought to supply cocaine into the North East have been jailed.

Darren Gilmore, Benjamin Porter and Carl Stewart were brought to justice after the illicit scheme was uncovered by officers investigating as part of Operation Venetic.

From left: Carl Stewart, Darren Gilmore and Benjamin Porter | Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission’.

Stewart acted as both a courier and a manager, directing associates with the delivery and collection of both drugs and criminal cash.

Gilmore and Porter both worked as couriers, with the former also assisting in the storage of the Class A substance.

The investigation found that between March 2020 and June of the same year, the three were involved in the distribution of 24.25-26.25kg of cocaine.

Stewart was also found to be involved in the supply of 2kg of cannabis.

All three men were arrested in July last year and made their first appearances at court that month.

Gilmore, 42, of Riddings Road, Red House, Sunderland, and Porter, 40, of St James Terrace, Percy Main, North Shields, were each charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Stewart, 36, of Humshaugh Road, North Shields, was charged with both conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

All three men pleaded guilty to each offence, and appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on Friday for sentencing.

Stewart was jailed for seven years and eight months, while Gilmore was handed a sentence of six years and nine months, and Porter received six years and four months behind bars.

Following the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “Cocaine has absolutely no place in the North East – it is an incredibly addictive and destructive substance and dealers typically target the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“Stewart and his associates were fully aware of the illegalities of their actions along with these damaging consequences, but still sought to profit from this illicit trade.

“The drugs concerned, the amounts traded, the profits made and the sophisticated nature of how this criminality was conducted constitutes serious organised crime which by its very nature brings with it violence and exploitation.

“This will not be tolerated - all three men sought to conceal their offending but there is no hiding place for drug dealers in our region.

“This sentencing is the latest success in our ongoing efforts to stamp out organised crime through Operation Sentinel.

“Community intelligence is vital to this, and we would ask members of the public to continue reporting any suspicious activity or concerns to us, not matter how insignificant they may seem.”

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or complete a crime update form at: www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For those who are unable to contact the Force those ways, call 101.