Triathlete's jaw was broken in a mistaken identity attack at Sunderland pub

A triathlete's jaw was broken in a "mistaken identity" attack at a city pub.

The victim had been at the bathroom when an unknown man assaulted his girlfriend in front of shocked revellers outside a Sunderland bar in May.

The victim had been at the bathroom when an unknown man assaulted his girlfriend in front of shocked revellers outside a Sunderland bar in May.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when he returned stranger George Hazard mistook him for the wife beater and punched him in the face.

The victim, who had been out watching the Sunderland game and was unconnected to the earlier trouble, suffered a broken jaw, lost a tooth and needed surgery as a result of the full force blow.

He said his triathlon training has had to be put on hold while he heals, which has cost him money and affected his mental and physical health.

Prosecutor Emily Sanderson said the victim had been watching the football with friends and stopped off at another pub on his way home, where he had a pint outside with some others.

Miss Sanderson said: "He went to the bathroom and when he returned from the bathroom he noticed a change in the atmosphere."

The court heard the victim was told what had happened while he was away and he was then approached by Hazard, who punched him.

Miss Sanderson added: "A witness asked him why he had punched him and he said he had hit a girl.

"The witness said 'you've got the wrong guy', thinking he must have been confused with the earlier argument with the male and female."

Hazard, 32, of Fordfield Road, Sunderland, who has previous convictions for violence and was out of prison on licence, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said: "This was an awful case of mistaken identity. "

There was an incident whereby a male had assaulted his female partner and she fell to the ground.

It was witnessed by a number of people and spoken about, unsurprisingly, by most of the people who had seen what had happened.

"The defendant himself was aware something had happened and aware a female had been assaulted. He was speaking with people in the pub who were expressing shock and despair about what happened.

"He has gone one further and working on the basis of Chinese whispers and third party information has has made an incorrect conclusion that the entirely blameless complainant was the perpetrator and took it upon himself to remonstrate with him."

The court heard Hazard has since shown remorse and is working to address his issues.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC jailed him for two years.

The recorder said it was an unprovoked attack and told Hazard: "This was, as far as I can see, just an excuse as far as you were concerned, to engage in violence against another person."