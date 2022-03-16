Trial date set as man accused of attempted murder after suspected stabbing at Sunderland's Bar Bloo

Police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street in Sunderland city centre at 8pm on February 13.

Emergency services attended and found a man who had sustained serious neck injuries, consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police at Bar Bloo in Sunderland city centre.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, via video link to prison, where he was not asked to enter a plea to either of the charges.

Witten will be back in court for a further hearing on June 7 and a trial has been listed to start on July 25.