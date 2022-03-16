Trial date set as man accused of attempted murder after suspected stabbing at Sunderland's Bar Bloo
A man charged with attempted murder after a suspected stabbing at a city centre bar faces trial in July.
Police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street in Sunderland city centre at 8pm on February 13.
Emergency services attended and found a man who had sustained serious neck injuries, consistent with being caused by a bladed article.
He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Rory Witten, 39, of Stavordale Street, Seaham, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, via video link to prison, where he was not asked to enter a plea to either of the charges.
Witten will be back in court for a further hearing on June 7 and a trial has been listed to start on July 25.
Judge Penny Moreland remanded him in custody in the meantime.