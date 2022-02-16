COURT UPDATE: Accused appears on attempted murder charge after alleged assault in Bar Bloo

A man accused of an attempted murder in a Sunderland city centre bar has appeared in court.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:04 pm

Rory Witten, 39, is alleged to have attacked victim Steven Finch in Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street, at 8pm on Sunday, February 13.

Witten, of Stavordale Street, Seaham, is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

He did not enter pleas to the charges when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Officers at the scene in Sunderland city centre.

Magistrates remanded him into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said Witten and Mr Finch were not known to each other.

She also revealed Mr Finch was currently in an induced coma in hospital.

Addressing magistrates, Mrs Beck added: “As you know, attempted murder is an indictable offence, and the only venue is the crown court.”

Defence solicitor Jaxon Taylor did not make an application for bail.

Police were called to Bar Bloo on Derwent Street following a report of an assault.
Police at the scene following the suspected assault.
Officers are at the scene of the incident in Sunderland city centre.