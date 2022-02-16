COURT UPDATE: Accused appears on attempted murder charge after alleged assault in Bar Bloo

Rory Witten, 39, is alleged to have attacked victim Steven Finch in Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street, at 8pm on Sunday, February 13.

Witten, of Stavordale Street, Seaham, is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

He did not enter pleas to the charges when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers at the scene in Sunderland city centre.

Magistrates remanded him into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said Witten and Mr Finch were not known to each other.

She also revealed Mr Finch was currently in an induced coma in hospital.

Addressing magistrates, Mrs Beck added: “As you know, attempted murder is an indictable offence, and the only venue is the crown court.”

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault in Bar Bloo.

Defence solicitor Jaxon Taylor did not make an application for bail.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Police were called to Bar Bloo on Derwent Street following a report of an assault.

Police at the scene following the suspected assault.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault in Bar Bloo.