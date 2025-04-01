Trial date confirmed for the Sycamore Gap tree felling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trial date for two men accused of deliberately felling the world famous Sycamore Gap tree has been set.

Daniel Graham, and Adam Carruthers, both from Cumbria, are alleged to have caused £622,191 worth of damage to the tree and £1,144 to Hadrian's Wall, which it grew beside.

Graham, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, of Church Street, Wigton, have both denied the charges against them.

Now the pair will appear before Newcastle Crown Court for a trial before a jury, starting on Monday, April 28.

The trial is scheduled to last for ten days.

