Trains disrupted after alleged assault on London to Sunderland driver

Police were called to a Kings Cross to Sunderland train after an alleged assault which left the driver injured.

The driver of the train was allegedly assaulted. | Sunderland Echo

Train operators Grand Central tweeted that the 6.23pm service on Sunday, September 1, would continue to its destination following the incident, which caused a delay.

As a result the 6.14pm Sunderland to Kings Cross service was cancelled because a relief driver had to take over the train, leaving the company a driver short.

Grand Central told the Echo: “We can confirm that The British Transport Police were called to attend an incident that took place on our 18.23 (6.23pm) Sunderland to Kings Cross service (on Sunday, September 1).

"We are providing every support to our driver, who sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident, as well as assisting the police with their investigation.”

The Echo has approached the British Transport Police for comment.