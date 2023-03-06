Three-year jail sentence for man who attacked partner in front of a child
A man who subjected his partner to a terrifying series of violent attacks is behind bars.
Michael Burnip was arrested in September last year after officers were called to reports of a serious assault.
He was charged with three counts of intentional strangulation, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, which he admitted.
He has now been jailed for three years by a Crown Court judge.
On one occasion, Burnip assaulted the woman and pushed her to the ground.
As well as the violent outbursts, he also controlled the victim’s movements by deciding who she could see and when she could see them.
The 22-year-old, from Chester-le-Street appeared at Durham Crown Court and received a three-year custodial sentence and issued a restraining order.
Investigating Officer Alex Edgar, from Durham Constabulary’s West Safeguarding Unit said: “This was harrowing case of domestic violence aggravated by the fact that a young child was present.
“Burnip is now behind bars, which I hope will give the victim some comfort and allow them to move on with their life.
“I hope this will encourage other people who have suffered similar abuse to speak to us to help them get the justice they deserve.”
If you or someone you know is suffering at the hands of an abuser, call police on 999 if there is an immediate threat. If you are unable to speak you can use the Silent Solutions service and be directed by an automated system to press “55” if you need help.North East charity Harbour also offers support for victims and survivors. Call 03000 202525 or visit: https://www.myharbour.org.uk/