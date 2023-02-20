News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland man appears in court charged with ten counts of arson after string of car fires in Crook

A man has appeared in court following several car fires.

By Ross Robertson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 11:04am

Paul Reay appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 18, after being charged with ten counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered on Friday night.

The alleged incidents took place in Crook, County Durham.

The 39-year-old, of Sunderland, did not enter any pleas and was remanded into custody.

He is next expected to appear at Durham Crown Court on March 20.