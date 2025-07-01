Antisocial behaviour (ASB) hubs are being set-up in three potential crime hotspot locations across the city to help tackle issues including rowdy behaviour, noisy neighbours, fly-tipping and vandalism.

During what is Antisocial Behaviour Week, Sunderland City Council has today (July 1) announced the new hubs are being established in Hendon in Sunderland East, Pennywell in Sunderland West, and Concord and Sulgrave in Washington.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey, Superintendent Mark Hall, and Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Kelly Chequer, and Councillor Lindsey Leonard with Hendon residents. | Sunderland City Council

The hubs are designed to promote partnership working to tackle ASB, bringing together the council, Northumbria Police and community groups all under one roof.

Each hub in the newly identified areas will have its own community safety officers, community safety specialists and community engagement lead as well as dedicated police and other partner support.

The hubs will also be a venue where residents can report specific incidents and concerns relating to ASB in their neighbourhoods.

Chief Superintendent and Sunderland Area Commander Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: "Information from residents is absolutely crucial in building up intelligence about crime fighting and how ASB is dealt with.

“Similar hubs and projects have been working well elsewhere and expanding this multi-agency partnership with three more hubs and information from the public is going to help us all tackle issues that are important for residents.

"As a Force, tackling criminality in our local communities is our utmost priority.

"No one should have to deal with criminality happening on their doorstep – this is why it’s crucial that we work with members of the public to understand the issues that we need to focus our efforts on.

"Our neighbourhood officers spend their days in the heart of the community, building intelligence around crime patterns and ASB hot-spot areas.

"Thank you to those of you that continue to work with us and provide us with information, we really do value your views and opinions.

"With the help of local authorities, housing associations and our key partners, we can work together to tackle the problem at face value.

"I welcome the positive results that we’ve already seen with similar hubs and projects, and this expansion of three additional safety hubs is only going to ensure Sunderland is a safer place for all to visit, work and live in."

The three new hubs follow-on from the establishment of ASB hubs in Southwick, Hetton and Easington, and the city centre.

Over the last year, incidences of ASB have dropped by around a third in the city centre and Southwick areas, and by a fifth in the Hetton and Easington Lane hub area.

As well as being a location to report concerns, the hubs can also be used to issue community protection notices, warnings and acceptable behaviour agreements.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Michael Mordey said: "This is all about continuing to listen to residents - we know that ASB and crime are concerns for residents, and we want to hear of their experiences in their communities.

“The views we receive help shape the bigger picture in the fight against ASB and crime, and to making residents feel safer when they are at home, at work, or during their leisure time.

"We have already seen successes in Southwick, Hetton and Easington Lane and in the city centre as projects and hubs have improved community safety and reduced ASB. Now, we're preparing these next steps for the Hendon, Pennywell and Washington hubs.

“Residents have seen real benefits from these projects as the issues that matter to them most are tackled. So we would like to hear more from the three newly identified areas on what and where the ASB concerns are."

The establishment of the three new hubs follows on from a recent ongoing spate of of ASB in Barnes Park by youngsters reportedly setting fires and killing and skinning animals.

Parents have even been warned they risk their housing tenancy agreements if their children are found to be behind the ASB.

Ahead of the opening of the new hubs, local residents are being asked to using the link on the Council’s website to submit any ASB concerns and other community matters to “help shape hub priorities”.

ASB includes verbal abuse and harassment, or threatening behaviour, and other public nuisances such as rowdy behaviour, public drunkenness, noisy neighbours, and environmental crimes such as littering and fly-tipping, graffiti and vandalism.