Three males have been arrested after a disturbance broke out during a vigil in honour of a young man in Sunderland.

Officers say two men – aged 21 and 51 – were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A 14-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of affray and theft of a vehicle. He has since been released on police bail for theft, with no further action to be taken for affray.

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who sadly passed away.

“We are aware there may be further vigils planned to commemorate his life – however, we are keen to ensure these are peaceful shows of respect.

“Disorder of any kind will not be tolerated in the community, and the minority found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

“Police will remain in the area throughout the weekend – and those with concerns and information are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information or footage, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Members of the public can contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, by calling 101, or can share information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers.