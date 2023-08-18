News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Latest on Edison Court incident in Sunderland, three arrests after trouble breaks out at vigil to remember young man

Three males have been arrested

By Ross Robertson
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST- 2 min read

Three males have been arrested after a disturbance broke out during a vigil in honour of a young man in Sunderland.

As reported by the Echo, Northumbria Police launched an investigation after the incident in the Edison Court area of Carley Hill, Sunderland, on Sunday, August 13, which saw vehicles set alight, fireworks launched and missiles thrown at firefighters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers say two men – aged 21 and 51 – were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

 A 14-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of affray and theft of a vehicle. He has since been released on police bail for theft, with no further action to be taken for affray.

Most Popular

 

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who sadly passed away.

 

“We are aware there may be further vigils planned to commemorate his life – however, we are keen to ensure these are peaceful shows of respect.

 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Disorder of any kind will not be tolerated in the community, and the minority found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

 

“Police will remain in the area throughout the weekend – and those with concerns and information are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

 

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information or footage, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.”

 

Members of the public can contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, by calling 101, or can share information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers.

 

In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.

Related topics:Sunderland Echo