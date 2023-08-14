Police have launched an investigation after cars were set ablaze and fire fighters attacked when an alleged disturbance broke out during a vigil to remember a young man in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said officers were alerted to a disturbance in the Edison Court area of the city, receiving reports of a number of vehicle fires, shortly before 9.10pm on Sunday, August 13.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police said: “This vigil was held to commemorate a young man who had sadly passed away and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“More than 100 people attended the vigil and a number of fireworks were set off.

“Unfortunately, some in attendance chose to engage in disorder with several vehicles set on fire and fireworks and other items thrown at emergency service workers.

"Fortunately, no injuries were reported but one police car was damaged in the process.”

Chief Superintendent Hutchison has condemned the behaviour and called on the public for support in bringing those responsible to justice.

He said: “It is very disappointing that a vigil held to commemorate a young man’s life was marred by the unacceptable behaviour of some of those who attended.

"We will not tolerate acts of violence against emergency service workers and vehicles being set on fire, this is utterly senseless.

“An investigation is ongoing so we can identify those responsible and deal with them appropriately.

“I want to encourage anyone who witnessed offences to contact us, we need the public’s assistance at this time.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay said: “We can confirm we were called to the Edison Court area on Sunday evening to extinguish a car that was on fire.

"However, upon attendance our crews were subjected to verbal abuse and had missiles thrown at them as they responded to the fire.

"Upon being subjected to these attacks, they left the scene and thankfully none of our firefighters were injured.

"There was some minor damage to our appliance and the fire burned out of its own accord, meaning we were no longer required at the scene.

"Attacks of this nature are completely unacceptable and make an already challenging job more difficult and more dangerous.

"Those responsible are not only putting the safety of our crews at risk, but they are putting themselves and their community in danger.”