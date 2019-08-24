Thousands take part in minute applause at Sunderland AFC match in memory of Gary Sloan
Thousands of Sunderland AFC fans took part in a minutes applause during the Sunderland AFC vs AFC Wimbledon match in memory of Gary Sloan who sadly died recently at the scene of a crash on the A690.
Gary Sloan’s family asked match-goers to take part in an applause at the 38th minute of the match on Saturday, August 24. This was planned in memory of the life-long Sunderland fan and their much loved family member.
The crowd didn’t disappoint and came together to show their support and tribute.
Gary sadly died at the scene of a crash on the A690 Durham Road, near to Houghton Cut. His black Ford Fiesta left the carriageway and crashed into a hedge row at around 11.25am on Friday, August 16.
His family describe him as a keen footballer and an avid supporter of Sunderland AFC so a minutes applause at a home Sunderland game seemed a fitting tribute to the father of four.
The Stadium of Light crowd joined in unison to applause for Gary. At full time the score was 3 – 1 to Sunderland.
Northumbria Police inquiries into the crash are still ongoing but officers have said they do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the log number 356 16/08/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website.