These 15 people have been fined for littering in Sunderland city centre clampdown

Magistrates heard how officers from the council’s neighbourhood enforcement team witnessed the defendants discarding litter on the ground and walking away between November and December 2021.

The defendants were each issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £150, reduced to £95 if paid within 10 days as an alternative to prosecution.

Council chiefs say that despite reminder letters being issued, the defendants failed to pay the penalty and the matter was proceeded to the Magistrate Court.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The following were found guilty of the offence at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court:

Brogan Peters of St Lukes Road, Pallion, failed to attend court for the offence of littering on 20 December at Market Square. The case was proven in absence and Peters was fined £150, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Mark Mason of Cooke Close, South Shields, pleaded guilty by post to littering on 19 November 2021 on Market Square and was fined £40, a victim surcharge £34 and ordered to pay costs of £235.

Darren Clark of Goodwood Road, Grindon, failed to attend but the offence of littering on 3 December 2021 at Market Square was proven in his absence and he was fined £60 with a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Angela Martin of Carley Road, Southwick, failed to attend for the offence of littering on 2 December 2021 at Market Square and was proven guilty in absence. She was fined £60 victim surcharge £34 and costs of £60.

Mathew Sayers of Donnison Gardens, Hendon, failed to attend for littering on 2 December 2021 at Coronation Street, Sunderland and was proven guilty in absence. He was fined £40, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

James Gowland of Ridley Street, Southwick, failed to attend, but the offence of littering on 23 November 2021 on Southwick Road was proven in his absence and he was fined £220, a £34 victim surcharge and costs of £235.

Craig Hinton of Westmorland Drive, Peterlee, failed to attend for littering on 17 December 2021 at Market Square and was proven guilty in absence and fined £220, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Megan Inglis of Exeter Street, Pallion, failed to attend court for the offence of littering on 16 December 2021 at Crowtree Road. She was proven guilty in absence and fined £220, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Helen Anderson of Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, failed to attend for littering on 4 November 2021 at Crowtree Road and was proven guilty in her absence. She was fined £220, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Michael Douthwaite of Boston Street, Town End Farm, failed to attend for the offence of littering on 22 November 2021 at Market Square and was proven guilty in his absence where he was fined £220, victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Michael Dvorak of Corporation Road, Hendon, failed to attend court for the offence of littering on 22 November 2021 at Market Square but he was proven guilty in absence and fined £220, victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Liam Fisher of Kesteven Square, Downhill, failed to attend and the offence of littering on 3 December 2021 at Market Square was proven guilty in his absence where he was fined £220, victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Lisa Houghton of Bradshaw Street, Sunderland, failed to attend for the offence of littering on 1 December 2021 at Crowtree Road and was found guilty in absence where she was fined £220, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Nicola Stobbart of Windermere Crescent, Shiney Row, failed to attend court for the offence of littering on 25 November 2021 at Market Square, Sunderland and was proven guilty in absence where she was fined £220, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235.

Mario Constantino of Bonners Raff, Sunderland, failed to attend court but the offence of littering on 1 December 2021 at Crowtree Road, Sunderland and was proven in his absence and he was fined £220 victim surcharge £34 and costs of £235.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for the environment, said: "If someone fails to dispose of their rubbish no matter how small - they run the risk of being handed a Fixed Penalty Notice. If they ignore reminders and warning letters, we can and will take court action.