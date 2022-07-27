Conversion plans lodged for Sunderland city centre flats scheme in Sunniside Conservation Area

Earlier this month, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a bid to overhaul the property in Fawcett Street.
This included converting the floors above the former ‘Upmarket’ retail store to four apartments, as well as a roof dormer extension and associated external alterations.
The proposed accommodation would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments with internal bin storage provided at ground floor level.
Documents submitted with the application also detailed plans to replace existing windows with double glazing and paint the building’s facade.
At the back of the property, the scheme proposed more replacement windows, a new roof over the second floor extension and a new entrance.
In supporting statements, applicants claimed the design amendments would be “largely positive” with the rear changes being “significant improvements on the current design”.
A heritage statement added the works would have a positive impact on the Sunniside Conservation Area, where the building sits.
The planning statement adds: “The proposal is supported by existing national and local planning policies and guidance.
“The alterations to the [exterior] of the building are largely improvements to the elevations.
“The proposals also present an improvement to the conservation area, both in terms of design and most importantly through the reuse of existing vacant buildings.”
A decision on the apartment scheme will be made following a public consultation.
For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland CIty Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00575/FUL