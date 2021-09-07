Composite

The ten places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in July

The ten places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during July have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:13 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2021. June’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

1. Liberty Way

Fourteen incidents, including eight of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Image: Google

2. Kingston Terrace

Eleven incidents, including three violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Image: Google

3. Dixon's Square

Eleven incidents, including four of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

4. Oswald Terrace

Nine incidents, including five anti-social behaviour offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Image: Google

