The 16 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in June

The 16 places where the most crime was reported across North Sunderland in June have been revealed.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhoods.

1. Hylton Park Road

Nine incidents, including three of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Frank Reid

2. kenya.jpg

Eight incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Image: Google

Photo: Kenya Road

3. Kingsway Road

Eight offences of anti-social behaviour were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Topcliff

Seven incidents, including five pubic order offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Image: Google

Photo: Google

