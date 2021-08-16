The 16 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in June

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhoods.
1. Hylton Park Road
Nine incidents, including three of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Frank Reid
2. kenya.jpg
Eight incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Image: Google
Photo: Kenya Road
3. Kingsway Road
Eight offences of anti-social behaviour were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Topcliff
Seven incidents, including five pubic order offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Image: Google
Photo: Google