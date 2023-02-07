News you can trust since 1873
The 18 places with most crime reported across north Sunderland, according to the latest figures

By Kevin Clark
2 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2022. November statistics are available here.

1. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 19 incidents, including 13 of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Scoresby Close, Southwick

There were seven incidents reported 'in or near' this location, including three violence and sexual offences

Photo: Google Maps

3. Goschen Street, Southwick

There were six incidents, including two of criminal damage, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were six incidents, including three public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

