The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North, Washington and Houghton neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “in or near” named locations in December 2023.
Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.
