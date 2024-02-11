News you can trust since 1873
The 17 Sunderland streets with most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to latest figures

These are the 17 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 11th Feb 2024, 22:07 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North, Washington and Houghton neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “in or near” named locations in December 2023.

Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

Incidents were reported during December

1. Locations with incidents of anti-social behaviour across Sunderland

Incidents were reported during December

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour and three public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour and three public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

There were 12 public order offences and one anti-social behaviour offence reported 'in or near' this location

3. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 12 public order offences and one anti-social behaviour offence reported 'in or near' this location

There were six incidents of anti-social behaviour and one each of criminal damage or arson and public order reported 'in or near' this location

4. Prince Street, city centre

There were six incidents of anti-social behaviour and one each of criminal damage or arson and public order reported 'in or near' this location

