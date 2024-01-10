News you can trust since 1873
Incidents were reported during November

The 12 Sunderland streets with most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to latest figures

These are the 12 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 10th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North, Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2023.

Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

There were ten reports of public order offences, nine of criminal damage or arson and one of public order reported 'in or near' this location

1. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were ten reports of public order offences, nine of criminal damage or arson and one of public order reported 'in or near' this location

There were 11 incidents of criminal damage or arson and one of anti-social behaviour reported 'in or near' this location

2. Rutherglen Road, Red House

There were 11 incidents of criminal damage or arson and one of anti-social behaviour reported 'in or near' this location

There were seven incidents of anti-social behaviour and one of a public order offence reported 'in or near' this location

3. Ellen Terrace, Washington

There were seven incidents of anti-social behaviour and one of a public order offence reported 'in or near' this location

There were three incidents of public order offences and two each of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

4. Borough Road, city centre

There were three incidents of public order offences and two each of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

