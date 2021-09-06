Composite

The 16 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in July

The 16 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during July have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:00 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2021. June’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

1. Borough Road

Twenty-three incidents, including ten sexual and violence offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Albion Place

Twelve incidents, including six sexual and violence offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Kayll Road

Twelve incidents, including five of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

4. Toward Road

Twelve incidents, including five sexual and violence offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4