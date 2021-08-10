The 12 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in June

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2021. May’s statistics for the south of Sunderland are available here.
1. Burdon Road
Twenty-four incidents, including nine sexual and violence offence were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. Albion Place
Twenty-two incidents, including nine of sexual and violence offence were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Waterloo Place
Seventeen incidents, including five each of anti-social behaviour and sexual and violence offence were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
4. West Sunniside
Thirteen incidents, including ten of anti-social behaviour were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Kevin Brady