The 12 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in June

The 12 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during June have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:24 pm

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2021. May’s statistics for the south of Sunderland are available here.

1. Burdon Road

Twenty-four incidents, including nine sexual and violence offence were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Albion Place

Twenty-two incidents, including nine of sexual and violence offence were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Waterloo Place

Seventeen incidents, including five each of anti-social behaviour and sexual and violence offence were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. West Sunniside

Thirteen incidents, including ten of anti-social behaviour were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Kevin Brady

