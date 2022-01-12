The 16 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in November

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2021. September’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

Kingston Terrace Eighteen incidents, including five of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Eight incidents, including two violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Thistly Close

Harbour View Seven incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Hylton Park Road Seven incidents, including six of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location