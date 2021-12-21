Composite

The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in October

The 14 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during October have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2021. September’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

1. Liberty Way

Fourteen incidents, including seven of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

2. Cowdray Road

Twelve incidents, including six violence and sexual offences shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

3. King's Avenue

Twelve incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

4. Roker Avenue

Nine incidents, including six of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

