Composite

The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in September

The 13 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during September have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:32 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2021. August’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

1. Liberty Way

Eighteen incidents, including ten of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Kingston Terrace

Twelve incidents, including six of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Eames Court

Seven violence and sexual offences were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Clovelly Road

Six incidents, including two each of criminal damage and arson and violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4