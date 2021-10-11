Composite

The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in August

The 14 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during August have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 11th October 2021, 5:00 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2021. July’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

1. Kingston Terrace

Eighteen incidents, including eleven of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images

2. East View

Eleven incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images

3. Fontburn Court

Eleven incidents, including five of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images

4. Wembley Close

Eight incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images

