Fifteen incidents, including three of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

The 15 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in September

The 15 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during September have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 19th November 2021, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2021. August’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

1. Borough Road

Elevn incidents, including two violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Albion Place

Ten incidents, including four sexual and violence offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Kayll Road

Ten incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Srathmore Square

Ten incidents, including four of criminal damage and arson, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

