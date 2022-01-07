The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2021. October’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. Vine Place Eighteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. Borough Road Thirteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Square Eleven incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Tel-el-kebir Road Ten incidents, including four of criminal damage and arson, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales