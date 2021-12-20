Composite

The 13 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in October

The 13 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during October have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2021. September’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

1. Vine Place

Twenty-two incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

2. Kayll Road

Fourteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

3. Albion Place

Twelve incidents, including ten sexual and violence offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

4. Bedford Street

Twelve incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

