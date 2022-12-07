News you can trust since 1873
The crime figures for October have been released

The 15 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland by latest stats

The 15 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during October have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
2 hours ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2022.

September’s statistics are available here.

1. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 36 incidents, including 24 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Park Lane, city centre

There were 28 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Holmeside

There were 24 incidents, including nine of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 23 incidents, including 19 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

