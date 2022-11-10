The 12 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in September

News you can trust since 1873
The 12 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during September have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2022.

August’s statistics are available here.

1. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 48 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Park Lane, city centre

There were 19 incidents, including nine violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Borough Road, city centre

There were 13 incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Toward Road, city centre

There were 13 incidents, including five anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

