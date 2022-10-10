News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Composite

The 16 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in August

The 16 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during August have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk wesite, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2022.

July’s statistics are available here.

Undefined: readMore

1. Derwent Street

63 incidents, including 30 violence and sexual offences, were reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Park Lane

Nineteen incidents, including ten violence or sexual offences, were reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Toward Road

Twenty incidents, including nine violence or sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Sorley Street

There were 16 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4