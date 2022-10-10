The 16 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in August
The 16 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during August have been revealed by new figures.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:55 am
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk wesite, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2022.
July’s statistics are available here.
