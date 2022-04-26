The 15 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in February

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022. January’s statistics are available here.
1. Kingston Terrace
Eighteen incidents, including ten of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
2. Kidderminster Road, Sunderland
Fourteen incidents, including six of criminal damage and arson, were reported on or near this location
3. East View
Ten incidents, including three of burglary, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
4. Hylton Park Road
Nine incidents, including six of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
