Composite

The 15 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in February

The 15 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during February have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 11:29 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022. January’s statistics are available here.

1. Kingston Terrace

Eighteen incidents, including ten of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Kidderminster Road, Sunderland

Fourteen incidents, including six of criminal damage and arson, were reported on or near this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. East View

Ten incidents, including three of burglary, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Hylton Park Road

Nine incidents, including six of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Frank Reid

