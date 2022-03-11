Composite

The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in January

The 14 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during January have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2022. December’s statistics are available here.

1. Coldstream Avenue.

Twelve incidents, including seven of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Bradshaw Street

Ten incidents, including three of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

3. Dixon's Square

Eight incidents, including three of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Hylton Park Road

Eight incidents, including two of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Frank Reid

