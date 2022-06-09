Loading...
The 14 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in April

The 14 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during April have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022. March’s statistics are available here.

1. North Moor Lane

Twenty-one incidents, including 13 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

2. Vine Place

Twenty-one incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

3. Kayll Road

Fifteen incidents, including five public order offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

4. Burdon Road

Fifteen incidents, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported 'in or near' this location

