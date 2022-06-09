The 14 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in April

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022. March’s statistics are available here.
Undefined: readMore
1. North Moor Lane
Twenty-one incidents, including 13 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Vine Place
Twenty-one incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: JPI
3. Kayll Road
Fifteen incidents, including five public order offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Burdon Road
Fifteen incidents, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported 'in or near' this location
Photo: Tim Richardson