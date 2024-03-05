The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 14 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during January have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2023.

December's figures are available here.

There were 15 incidents, including six criminal damage or arson offences, reported

1. Southwick police station

There were 15 incidents, including six criminal damage or arson offences, reported

There were 11 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 11 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 11 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were 11 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were eight incidents, including three violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Dixon's Square, Monkwearmouth

There were eight incidents, including three violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

