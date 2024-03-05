The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2023.
December's figures are available here.
1. Southwick police station
There were 15 incidents, including six criminal damage or arson offences, reported
2. Beatrice Street, Roker
There were 11 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
3. Castellian Road, North Hylton
There were 11 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location
4. Dixon's Square, Monkwearmouth
There were eight incidents, including three violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location