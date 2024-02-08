The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2023.
November's figures are available here.
1. Locations with crimes reported across north Sunderland
Offences were reported during December
2. Beatrice Street, Roker
There were 21 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
3. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were 16 incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location
4. Southwick police station
There were 12 incidents, including four drug offences, reported 'in or near' this location