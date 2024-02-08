News you can trust since 1873
The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 14 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during December have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2023.

Offences were reported during December

1. Locations with crimes reported across north Sunderland

There were 21 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 16 incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 12 incidents, including four drug offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Southwick police station

