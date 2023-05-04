News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The 13 places with most crime reported in north Sunderland, according to the latest data

Here are the 13 places with most crime reported in north Sunderland, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 4th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:00 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place ‘in or near’ named locations in March 2023. February’s statistics are available here.

There were 25 incidents, including ten of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 25 incidents, including ten of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 19 incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 19 incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 15 offences, including four of theft, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Seafields, Seaburn

There were 15 offences, including four of theft, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 10 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Clovelly Road, Hylton Castle

There were 10 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

