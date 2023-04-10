News you can trust since 1873
13 places with most crime reported in north Sunderland, according to latest figures

Here are the 13 places with most crime reported in north Sunderland, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2023. January’s statistics are available here.

There were 20 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were 20 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 19 incidents, including 13 of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 19 incidents, including 13 of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 12 incidents, including four of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Whitburn Terrace, Fulwell

There were 12 incidents, including four of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Goggle Maps

There were 11 incidents, including five of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Hylton Park Road, North Hylton

There were 11 incidents, including five of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

