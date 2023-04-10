13 places with most crime reported in north Sunderland, according to latest figures
Here are the 13 places with most crime reported in north Sunderland, according to the latest data.
By Kevin Clark
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2023. January’s statistics are available here.
Page 1 of 4