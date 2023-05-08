News you can trust since 1873
The 13 places with most crime reported across the south of Sunderland, according to latest data

Here are the 13 places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland according to the latest figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 8th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:05 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2022.

February’s statistics are available here.

There were 35 incidents, including ten of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Park Lane, city centre

There were 35 incidents, including ten of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 28 incidents, including 14 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 28 incidents, including 14 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 21 incidents, including 12 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Merton Close, Ryhope

There were 21 incidents, including 12 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 20 incidents, including 11 of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Holmeside, city centre

There were 20 incidents, including 11 of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

