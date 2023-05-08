The 13 places with most crime reported across the south of Sunderland, according to latest data
Here are the 13 places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland according to the latest figures.
By Kevin Clark
Published 8th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:05 BST
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2022.
