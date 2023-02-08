News you can trust since 1873
Eleven places with most crime reported across south Sunderland according to latest figures

Here are the eleven places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland according to the latest figures.

By Kevin Clark
2 hours ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2022.

November’s statistics are available here.

1. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 54 incidents, including 45 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 30 incidents, including 19 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Park Lane, city centre

There were 16 incidents, including four public offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Merton Close, Ryhope

There were 14 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

