The crime figures for October have been released

The 12 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland according to latest stats

The 12 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during November have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2022.

October’s statistics are available here.

1. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 43 incidents, including 18 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Athol Road, Hendon

There were 24 incidents, including 19 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Park Lane, city centre

There were 24 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 16 incidents, including 10 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

