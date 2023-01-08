The 12 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland according to latest stats
The 12 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during November have been revealed by new figures.
By Kevin Clark
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2022.
