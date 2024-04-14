The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 13 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during February have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 14th Apr 2024, 08:55 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2024.

January’s figures are available here.

1. Locations with offences reported across North Sunderland

There were ten incidents, including four of bike theft, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were ten incidents, including four of bike theft, reported 'in or near' this location

There were nine incidents, including two of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were nine incidents, including two of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location

There were nine incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Monkwearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were nine incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

