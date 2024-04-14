The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2024.
January's figures
1. Locations with offences reported across North Sunderland
Incidents were reported during February
2. Beatrice Street, Roker
There were ten incidents, including four of bike theft, reported 'in or near' this location
3. Castellian Road, North Hylton
There were nine incidents, including two of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location
4. Monkwearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were nine incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location