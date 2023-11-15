News you can trust since 1873
The 12 Sunderland streets with most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to latest figures

These are the 12 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:08 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2023.

Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

The latest figures cover September

1. Locations with anti-social behaviour reported across Sunderland

The latest figures cover September

There were 11 incidents of anti-social behaviour, two of public order offences and one criminal damage or arson offence reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 11 incidents of anti-social behaviour, two of public order offences and one criminal damage or arson offence reported 'in or near' this location

There were eight incidents of anti-social behaviour, four public order offences and two criminal damage or arson offences reported 'in or near' this location

3. Park Lane, city centre

There were eight incidents of anti-social behaviour, four public order offences and two criminal damage or arson offences reported 'in or near' this location

There were seven incidents of public order offences, five of anti-social behaviour and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

4. Manila Street, Hendon

There were seven incidents of public order offences, five of anti-social behaviour and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

