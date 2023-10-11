The 14 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest figures
These are the 14 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2023.
Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.