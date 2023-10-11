News you can trust since 1873
The 14 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest figures

These are the 14 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2023.

Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

There were 19 incidents of anti-social behaviour and one each of criminal damage or arson and public order reported 'in or near' this location

1. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 10 incidents of anti-social behaviour and four public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

2. Park Lane, city centre

There were ten incidents of anti-social behaviour, and four of public order reported 'in or near' this location

3. Derwent Street, city centre

There were nine incidents of anti-social behaviour, three of criminal damage or arson and one of anti-social behaviour reported 'in or near' this location

4. Stockton Road, Ryhope

