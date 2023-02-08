News you can trust since 1873
The 10 places with most crime reported across Washington and Houghton, according to new figures

The ten places where the most crime was reported across Washington and Houghton in December have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
1 hour ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhood.

1. Washington Galleries Bus Station

There were 11 incidents, including six of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

There were ten incidents, including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Spout Lane, Washington Village

There were eight incidents, including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Leyburn Grove, Houghton

There wee seven incidents, including two of theft, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

