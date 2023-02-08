The 10 places with most crime reported across Washington and Houghton, according to new figures

The ten places where the most crime was reported across Washington and Houghton in December have been revealed by new figures.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhood.
1. Washington Galleries Bus Station
There were 11 incidents, including six of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location
Photo: Google Maps
2. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave
There were ten incidents, including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
Photo: Google Maps
3. Spout Lane, Washington Village
There were eight incidents, including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
Photo: Google Maps
4. Leyburn Grove, Houghton
There wee seven incidents, including two of theft, reported 'in or near' this location
Photo: Google Maps